Saudi Aramco Resumes Ras Tanura Crude Loadings Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Saudi Aramco has resumed crude loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal after a four-month halt, amidst hopes of returning to normalcy in oil exports. This occurs amid geopolitical tensions involving a Taiwanese ship and Iran, impacting global oil supply dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Aramco Resumed Crude Loadings On Friday At Its Ras Tanura Terminal In The Gulf After A Near Fourmonth Halt | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:33 IST
Saudi Aramco Resumes Ras Tanura Crude Loadings Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil exporter, resumed crude loadings at the Ras Tanura terminal on Friday after a nearly four-month pause. This move signals an attempt to normalize oil exports, with industry optimism growing despite geopolitical tensions in the region.

The resumption comes after a ship associated with Taiwan's Evergreen Marine was hit in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The incident has reignited concerns about the stability of an interim agreement between the United States and Iran to end hostilities and reopen the strait, a vital corridor for global oil supply.

Two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) operated by Saudi shipping firm Bahri were seen loading at Ras Tanura, the world's largest oil port, with another waiting nearby. Eyes are on regional producers as they adjust export levels, with hopes for a full recovery of Gulf oil supply by year's end.

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