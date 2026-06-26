Japan on High Alert: Twin Tropical Storms Trigger Transport Chaos and Evacuations
Japan faced transport disruptions and issued high-level landslide warnings as two tropical storms, Mekkhala and Higos, approached, forcing the evacuation of 1 million people. The storms brought torrential rains, threatening landslides, floods, and swollen rivers. Taiwan also experienced severe flooding, leading to school and office closures.
Japan faced severe transport disruptions on Friday as two tropical storms drew near, prompting landslide warnings and evacuation orders for 1 million residents. Officials reported over 200 flight cancellations and dozens of train services suspended, as well as the closure of several expressways. Toyota temporarily halted operations at its Kyushu factory due to the disruptions.
The Japan Meteorological Agency attributed widespread downpours to a lingering seasonal rain front combined with warm, moist air from tropical storms Mekkhala and Higos. These conditions pose a threat of landslides, floods, and swollen rivers across western Japan. As Mekkhala weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm, it continued its path over the southern Ryukyu Islands, impacting Taiwan earlier with intense rains.
In Taiwan, emergency management authorities ordered the closure of offices and schools in the heavily affected southern regions of Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Tainan, where over a section of the island's railway was shut down. Though no casualties were reported, nearly 200 residents were evacuated from areas near a rapidly swelling barrier lake in Hualien county. The rain also benefited southern Taiwan, replenishing reservoirs in preparation for the dry winter months.
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