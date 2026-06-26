UN Report Reveals Boom in Illicit Drug Production and Seizures

The illicit drug trade is expanding rapidly, with cocaine production and methamphetamine seizures reaching unprecedented levels, a United Nations report revealed. The surge follows a collapse in the heroin supply after the Taliban regime banned opium, historically grown in Afghanistan.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), cocaine production soared to approximately 4,100 metric tons in 2024, marking a fourfold increase over the past decade. Methamphetamine production is also growing annually by an estimated 13%. In response, the market is seeing a notable rise in new, potentially more dangerous drugs.

The report highlighted the advent of synthetic opioids, such as fentanyls and nitazenes, following the heroin supply drop. Incidents of these substances have climbed in regions like Europe, Oceania, and Africa. Meanwhile, the shift in cocaine consumption patterns toward social and routine settings marks a significant transformation in global drug usage.