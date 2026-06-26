India Bets on AI, Quantum and Space to Power Future Growth

India is placing frontier technologies at the centre of its development strategy, with Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, space technology and nuclear energy expected to shape the country's economic future, scientific leadership and global standing. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said these technologies will define the next phase of growth and determine how nations compete in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Speaking during a fireside conversation at a media conclave in New Delhi, the Minister said India is moving steadily alongside some of the world's leading technology powers by investing in advanced research, innovation and scientific capabilities. He said the country's growing strength in these sectors reflects a larger vision of building an innovation-led economy that supports both development and national security.

National Quantum Mission Shows Faster-than-Expected Progress

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the rapid progress made under the National Quantum Mission (NQM), which was launched in 2023 to establish India as a global leader in quantum technologies. According to him, the mission has already achieved more than half of its planned outcomes within just three years, placing India ahead of schedule in several critical research areas. The most significant achievement has been the development of quantum-secure communication systems, which are expected to play a vital role in protecting sensitive government communications, defence networks and digital infrastructure from future cyber threats. The Minister explained that secure quantum communication will become increasingly important as digital systems expand and cybersecurity challenges become more complex.

He added that India is also making strong progress in quantum computing, advanced research and the broader quantum ecosystem. These advances are creating new opportunities for scientists, researchers and technology startups while strengthening India's position in one of the fastest-growing scientific fields. The Minister said countries that fail to invest in technologies such as quantum computing, space exploration and nuclear science could struggle to maintain both economic competitiveness and strategic strength in the coming decades. He described these sectors as the foundation of the future global order, influencing everything from industrial growth to geopolitical influence.

Artificial Intelligence Driving Every Sector

Artificial Intelligence is becoming an indispensable part of India's development journey, according to Dr Jitendra Singh, who said AI will increasingly influence governance, healthcare, education, industry, scientific research and public service delivery. He noted that the government is simultaneously building the infrastructure needed to support AI, including high-performance computing facilities, stronger digital networks, data resources and dependable energy systems capable of meeting growing computational demands.

The Minister explained that the rapid expansion of data centres and digital services will significantly increase the country's energy requirements. Nuclear energy, he said, will play a crucial role in supplying reliable and clean electricity to support this technology-driven growth while contributing to India's transition toward cleaner energy sources.

Dr Jitendra Singh also credited recent policy reforms for encouraging innovation across several strategic sectors. He said the opening of the space sector has created a thriving startup ecosystem that is attracting entrepreneurs and investors, while policy changes in the nuclear sector are expected to generate fresh investment, expand technological collaboration and strengthen India's capabilities in advanced energy technologies. He observed that technological innovation has become the primary engine of long-term economic growth, making investments in research and emerging technologies essential for sustaining development in the years ahead.

Education and Research Reforms Strengthen Innovation Ecosystem

Highlighting the role of education in building scientific capacity, Dr. Jitendra Singh described the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a major reform that is transforming how students approach learning, higher education and research. He said the policy has replaced rigid academic structures with flexible and multidisciplinary learning opportunities, allowing students to pursue subjects based on their interests, strengths and career aspirations.

The Minister believes this flexibility will encourage more young people to enter research because of genuine curiosity and talent rather than academic compulsion. Such a shift, he said, is expected to improve the quality of scientific research while nurturing a new generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and technology leaders.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also pointed to broader changes taking place across India's research and development landscape. He said the country is moving beyond a government-led innovation model by encouraging stronger partnerships among universities, research institutions, private companies, startups and industry. Bringing together financial resources, technical expertise and scientific talent is creating an environment where research can move more quickly from laboratories to commercial applications that benefit society.

Looking ahead, the Minister said Artificial Intelligence and quantum technologies are likely to reshape economies and societies at an unprecedented pace over the coming decades. He emphasised that the institutions, policies and technological capabilities being developed today will influence India's future position in the global knowledge economy.

Calling upon young Indians to actively participate in this transformation, Dr. Jitendra Singh said students now have access to knowledge and learning resources on a scale never seen before. He encouraged them to develop scientific thinking, embrace innovation and contribute to India's ambition of becoming a leading technology and knowledge-driven nation. According to the Minister, the combined reforms in education, research, space, nuclear energy and frontier technologies will strengthen India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 while establishing it among the world's leading innovation-powered economies.