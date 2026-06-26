India Showcases Premium Mangoes in First Iceland Promotion

India has taken another step to expand the global reach of its agricultural exports with the successful organisation of its first-ever mango promotion events in Iceland. The Embassy of India in Reykjavik, in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), hosted promotional programmes in Reykjavik on June 24 and Akureyri in North Iceland on June 25, introducing Icelandic consumers and businesses to some of India's finest mango varieties.

The events highlighted India's position as the world's largest mango producer while creating new opportunities for exporters to enter the Icelandic market, where demand for imported mangoes continues to grow. The initiative also reflected the growing economic relationship between India and Iceland, supported by expanding trade ties and increasing business interest between the two countries.

Premium Indian Mangoes Impress Icelandic Audience

The promotional events brought together importers, members of the diplomatic community, Icelandic business representatives and officials from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Iceland. Visitors had the opportunity to taste four premium Indian mango varieties—Dasheri, Chausa, Langra and Kesar—which received an enthusiastic response for their distinctive flavour, rich aroma and quality.

Speaking at the event, India's Ambassador to Iceland, R. Ravindra, highlighted the unique characteristics of India's globally recognised mango varieties and spoke about the strong potential to increase Indian mango exports to Iceland. He emphasised that India's diverse range of mangoes offers consumers high-quality choices while opening fresh opportunities for agricultural trade between the two countries.

Second Secretary Anisha Tomar also delivered a presentation outlining India's leadership in global mango production. She explained the various initiatives taken by the Government of India to promote mango exports through improved quality assurance systems, better market access and international promotional campaigns designed to strengthen the country's presence in overseas markets. The events served as an important platform for connecting Indian exporters with Icelandic buyers and encouraging discussions on future business partnerships in the agricultural sector.

Trade Agreement Opens New Opportunities

The promotion events also highlighted the growing importance of the India–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in expanding bilateral trade. Sveinn K. Einarsson, Director of Trade Agreements at Iceland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said the agreement offers new opportunities to increase imports of Indian mangoes into Iceland. He noted that the trade framework can help strengthen commercial exchanges while making it easier for high-quality Indian agricultural products to enter the Icelandic market.

Secretary General of the Icelandic Federation of Trade, Ólafur Stephensen, pointed to the increasing interest among Icelandic businesses in working with India. He said there is considerable potential to expand imports of Indian agricultural products, particularly mangoes, as trade relations between the two countries continue to deepen. The participation of government officials, business leaders and importers reflected the growing commercial interest in exploring new sourcing options and building stronger supply chains with India.

Growing Market Offers Strong Export Potential

Iceland currently imports most of its mangoes from countries including Thailand, Brazil, Cambodia, Ghana and Peru. According to official figures, the country imported mangoes worth around USD 3.3 million in 2025, with imports from Thailand alone accounting for nearly USD 1 million. Indian officials believe this presents a valuable opportunity for exporters to establish a stronger presence in the Icelandic market, especially as consumers continue to show strong interest in premium-quality fruit.

Interactions with local consumers during the promotional events revealed that mangoes are already popular in Iceland, where they are widely used in smoothies, desserts and fruit salads. This existing demand, combined with the positive response to Indian varieties, indicates promising prospects for expanding exports in the coming years.

By introducing Icelandic consumers to the rich diversity of Indian mangoes, the events not only showcased the country's agricultural excellence but also strengthened commercial linkages between businesses in both nations. The initiative is expected to support India's broader strategy of increasing agricultural exports while creating new market opportunities for Indian farmers and exporters through stronger international partnerships.