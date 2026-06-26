ILO Forum Explores AI’s Growing Role in Indonesia’s Healthcare

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape healthcare worldwide, policymakers, healthcare professionals, employers, workers' representatives, academics and development partners gathered in Indonesia to discuss how the technology can improve health services while protecting workers and ensuring equitable access to care. The policy dialogue, organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO), focused on the opportunities and challenges AI presents for Indonesia's health workforce and healthcare system.

The event, titled "Intersectionality in Action: A Deep Dive with Policymakers & Practitioners on AI, Health Workforce, and Serving Vulnerable Indonesian Workers," brought together more than 100 participants to examine how AI can support better healthcare delivery without compromising decent work, patient safety or fairness for vulnerable communities. The dialogue comes as Indonesia advances a broad health transformation agenda while developing a national policy framework to guide the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector.

Government develops AI framework for healthcare transformation

A keynote address from Indonesia's Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, delivered by Eko Sulistijo, Head of the Ministry of Health's Data and Technology Centre, highlighted the Government's commitment to using AI to strengthen healthcare services, particularly in remote and underserved regions. The Ministry of Health is currently preparing a policy framework for AI in healthcare through consultations with doctors, academics, healthcare practitioners and other stakeholders. The framework is intended to ensure that new technologies improve healthcare quality while promoting fairness and equal access for all Indonesians.

AI is already influencing many aspects of healthcare, including disease surveillance, medical diagnosis, workforce planning and administrative processes. Officials said these technologies offer significant potential to improve productivity, strengthen occupational safety and expand access to healthcare services, although they also create new questions about workforce preparedness, governance and the future of work. Janine Berg, Senior Researcher at the ILO Research Department in Geneva, presented findings from an ILO study examining how large language models influence physicians' clinical reasoning in Indonesia, Kenya and the Netherlands. She said the research indicates that AI can strengthen clinical decision-making and healthcare delivery when used as a support tool rather than as a replacement for healthcare professionals. She also stressed that successful implementation requires appropriate training, careful validation of AI systems, safeguards against errors and active participation by healthcare workers in the governance of emerging technologies.

Experts call for balanced AI adoption that protects workers

The discussions took place as Indonesia continues to address several healthcare challenges, including shortages and unequal distribution of health workers, rising demand driven by demographic changes and population ageing, and continuing differences in healthcare access between urban and rural communities.

Simrin Singh, ILO Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste, said the long-term impact of artificial intelligence will depend largely on how governments, employers and workers manage its introduction. She emphasised that AI should strengthen healthcare professionals rather than replace them and should contribute to better working conditions alongside improved healthcare services. The forum also featured healthcare practitioners and industry representatives who discussed practical applications of AI across hospitals, occupational health services, health insurance administration and medical education. Speakers highlighted how AI can improve resource allocation, strengthen accountability in health claims management and expand services for underserved communities.

Participants also examined emerging risks linked to artificial intelligence, including algorithmic bias, data privacy, unequal access to digital technologies and possible impacts on working conditions, particularly for vulnerable workers and communities with limited digital inclusion. Representatives from workers' and employers' organisations stressed the importance of workforce readiness, patient protection, digital infrastructure and skills development to ensure AI supports sustainable healthcare improvements. The ILO said the forum was designed to encourage collaboration across sectors so that advances in artificial intelligence contribute not only to stronger health systems but also to safer workplaces, decent work and better healthcare access for all Indonesians.