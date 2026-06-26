13 Men to Face Trial Over Shocking Sexual Offence Conspiracy

British Police Said Men Will Go On Trial In September Charged With Serious Sexual Offences Against The Same Woman

A shocking trial awaits in September, as British police announce that 13 men have been charged with serious sexual offences against a single woman. The defendants, one of whom is the woman's husband, allegedly conspired to drug her and commit multiple rapes.

The accused husband, hailing from Stockport in northwestern England and in his 60s, has confessed to five counts of rape along with other sexual offences. He currently remains in custody pending further charges.

To protect the victim's anonymity, police refrained from releasing the husband's name. The men, aged between 28 and 73, face charges of rape, conspiracy, and administering a substance with intent.