John Bolton's Legal Battle: A New Chapter in Political Prosecutions

John Bolton, once a national security adviser for Donald Trump and now a critic, faces a trial for mishandling classified information. Sources reveal a possible plea deal, including a $2.25 million fine and a potential prison sentence. This case, rooted in pre-2025 investigations, underscores political tensions within legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | John Bolton | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:30 IST
John Bolton's Legal Battle: A New Chapter in Political Prosecutions
John Bolton

John Bolton, the former national security adviser for President Donald Trump, is set to plead guilty in federal court on Friday for mishandling classified information. According to sources, Bolton's plea deal with prosecutors may result in sentencing ranging from no jail time to up to five years, with the sentence ultimately decided by a judge. The deal also involves a substantial $2.25 million fine.

The charges against Bolton include allegations that he shared sensitive information with relatives possibly for a book he was writing, encompassing notes from intelligence briefings and meetings with top officials and foreign leaders. Previously, Bolton had pled not guilty to 18 criminal charges last year. His case marks a departure from established norms, as he is among several Trump critics facing legal action during Trump's presidency.

However, Bolton's case stands out as the investigation reportedly commenced before Trump's return to office in 2025, enjoying support from seasoned federal prosecutors. This highlights ongoing political tensions and debates regarding political influence over legal processes.

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