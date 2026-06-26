Mistrial Declared in Los Angeles Wildfire Arson Case

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the arson case against Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of starting one of Los Angeles' deadliest wildfires. Jurors were deadlocked on all three felony charges, leading to dismissal. The U.S. Attorney's Office plans to retry the case against Rinderknecht.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge Declared A Mistrial On Friday In The Arson Case Brought Against A Man Accused Of Deliberately Setting A Blaze That Grew Into One Of The Deadliest | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:09 IST
Mistrial Declared in Los Angeles Wildfire Arson Case

A federal judge declared a mistrial in one of the most significant arson cases in Los Angeles history, involving devastating wildfires that swept through the region. The case focused on Jonathan Rinderknecht, who faced three felony counts for allegedly setting the blaze.

The legal proceedings took a surprising turn as jurors found themselves deadlocked, unable to reach a unanimous decision on any of the charges against Rinderknecht, a 30-year-old former Uber driver. This stalemate led to the dismissal of all charges, according to the Los Angeles City News Service.

Despite the setback, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California expressed its intention to pursue a retrial. Rinderknecht, who holds dual U.S.-French citizenship and once lived in the heart of the fire zone, will again face the charges in a renewed legal challenge.

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