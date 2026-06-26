Revamping Europe's Defense: Adapting to Modern Warfare

European Allies Need To Overhaul Their Warfighting Capabilities For A New Era Of Combat

Senior European military officials are calling for a comprehensive overhaul of their defense capabilities to face a new era of warfare, citing potential threats stemming from Russia. They assert that Europe's reliance on expensive defense platforms is a liability and are urging a shift towards utilizing affordable mass-produced technologies such as drones and interceptors.

The NATO deputy supreme allied commander in Europe, Air Chief Marshal Sir Johnny Stringer, highlighted these needs during a defense conference in London. He stressed the importance of developing deep precision strike capabilities and robust air defenses while utilizing the latest in electromagnetic warfare technologies to contend with the long-range threats from the Russian military.

Amidst ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, NATO officials stress significant investment in military capacities, advocating for fast procurement cycles and immediate solutions over long-term projects. Advances in artificial intelligence are revolutionizing battlefield operations, enabling quicker planning and target acquisitions, according to British and German military leaders.