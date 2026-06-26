Judiciary Seeks Justification for Dropping Gautam Adani Charges

A U.S. judge has requested the Justice Department provide reasons for its decision to drop charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who faced allegations of bribery and misleading investors. Adani's lawyers sought formal dismissal of the case, but the judge hasn't yet concluded on this request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Judge On Friday Ordered The Justice Department To Justify Its Decision To Drop Criminal Charges Against Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:58 IST
Judiciary Seeks Justification for Dropping Gautam Adani Charges
Gautam Adani

A U.S. judge has called upon the Justice Department to provide a rationale for its decision to drop criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The judge refrained from immediately ruling on Adani's earlier request for dismissal.

In 2024, Adani was charged with bribing Indian government officials to secure approval for his company to develop a solar plant. Additionally, he was accused of misleading U.S. investors about his company's anti-corruption efforts. However, the Adani Group has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The Justice Department announced last month its decision to cease prosecution, and Adani's legal team has since requested that U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis dismiss the case. The judge has yet to make a final decision regarding this request.

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