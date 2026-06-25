ICC Judges Defy U.S. Sanctions, Challenge Trump Administration in Court
Three ICC judges filed a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump, arguing that last year's imposed sanctions were unlawful. The sanctions, aimed at coercing and punishing the judges, severely restricted their financial freedom. Trump's administration argued the sanctions were necessary under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
In a bold legal move, three judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC) have taken on former U.S. President Donald Trump, filing a lawsuit to contest sanctions imposed on them during his administration. The judges allege that these measures were intended to punish them extrajudicially.
The lawsuit, brought forth by Judges Kimberly Prost, Solomy Balungi Bossa, and Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou, claims the sanctions exceeded the authority granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The Trump administration had justified the sanctions by citing national security concerns.
The sanctions have significantly impacted the judges' ability to engage in routine financial activities, including accessing banking services and online platforms. The case raises questions about the lawful scope of presidential powers in international judicial matters.
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