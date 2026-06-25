ICC Judges Defy U.S. Sanctions, Challenge Trump Administration in Court

Three International Criminal Court Judges On Wednesday Sued Us President Donald Trump And His Administration Over Sanctions Imposed On Them Last Year

In a bold legal move, three judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC) have taken on former U.S. President Donald Trump, filing a lawsuit to contest sanctions imposed on them during his administration. The judges allege that these measures were intended to punish them extrajudicially.

The lawsuit, brought forth by Judges Kimberly Prost, Solomy Balungi Bossa, and Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou, claims the sanctions exceeded the authority granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The Trump administration had justified the sanctions by citing national security concerns.

The sanctions have significantly impacted the judges' ability to engage in routine financial activities, including accessing banking services and online platforms. The case raises questions about the lawful scope of presidential powers in international judicial matters.