Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Post Security Accord

In a recent escalation, Israel carried out a drone strike in southern Lebanon on Saturday, only a day after finalizing a U.S.-mediated security deal with Lebanon. The agreement was intended to ease the ongoing tensions along their shared border.

A Lebanese state news report indicated that the strike targeted Nabatieh al-Fawqa, an area outside of a security zone recently delineated by Israel. This expanded zone is part of the territory southern Lebanon where Israel maintains a military presence.

According to the Israeli military, the strike was aimed at an individual deemed a threat to Israeli forces. No Israeli troops were present at the time of the operation, and further details about the individual or the threat were not disclosed.