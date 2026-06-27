Powerful Tremors Rock Hindu Kush Region, Panic Spreads

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6 struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, causing significant tremors felt in Kabul and across the border in Pakistan. Residents in the Swat district of Pakistan panicked, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. Earlier, a 5.4 magnitude quake hit Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Strong Earthquake Struck Afghanistans Hindu Kush Region On Saturday | Updated: 27-06-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 19:44 IST
Powerful Tremors Rock Hindu Kush Region, Panic Spreads
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A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday, sparking widespread panic as tremors were felt as far as Pakistan. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake had a magnitude of 6, occurring at a depth of 100 km.

In Pakistan's Swat district, terrified residents fled their homes. Daniyal Ahmad, a local, reported the ground shaking for an extended period, though no casualties were immediately reported. 'It was very huge here in Swat,' he told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, a separate quake with a magnitude of 5.4 also struck in Pakistan, adding to the region's seismic activity. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely as emergency services remain on high alert.

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