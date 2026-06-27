Powerful Tremors Rock Hindu Kush Region, Panic Spreads

A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday, sparking widespread panic as tremors were felt as far as Pakistan. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake had a magnitude of 6, occurring at a depth of 100 km.

In Pakistan's Swat district, terrified residents fled their homes. Daniyal Ahmad, a local, reported the ground shaking for an extended period, though no casualties were immediately reported. 'It was very huge here in Swat,' he told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, a separate quake with a magnitude of 5.4 also struck in Pakistan, adding to the region's seismic activity. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely as emergency services remain on high alert.