Deadly Attack Rocks Karachi: Sindh Rangers Targeted

At Least Three Of Pakistans Sindh Rangers Personnel Were Killed In An Attack On The Paramilitary Forces Building In Karachi

At least three personnel of Pakistan's Sindh Rangers died in an attack on a paramilitary building in Karachi, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud blast, followed by gunfire at the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar neighborhood. The attack also claimed the lives of three militants.

The incident marks Karachi's most significant attack since an explosion targeted a Chinese convoy in 2024, amid fears of rising militancy in bordering Afghanistan areas spreading to urban centers.