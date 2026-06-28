Deadly Attack Rocks Karachi: Sindh Rangers Targeted

Three Sindh Rangers personnel and three militants were killed in an attack on a paramilitary forces building in Karachi. Witnesses recalled hearing a blast and gunfire near the Sindh Rangers headquarters. This attack is the most significant in Karachi since a previous incident targeting a Chinese convoy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Three Of Pakistans Sindh Rangers Personnel Were Killed In An Attack On The Paramilitary Forces Building In Karachi | Updated: 28-06-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 00:46 IST
Deadly Attack Rocks Karachi: Sindh Rangers Targeted
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At least three personnel of Pakistan's Sindh Rangers died in an attack on a paramilitary building in Karachi, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud blast, followed by gunfire at the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar neighborhood. The attack also claimed the lives of three militants.

The incident marks Karachi's most significant attack since an explosion targeted a Chinese convoy in 2024, amid fears of rising militancy in bordering Afghanistan areas spreading to urban centers.

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