Trump Nominates Lance Schroyer for ICE Director Amid Immigration Controversies

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Lance Schroyer as the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Schroyer, with 29 years in law enforcement, awaits Senate confirmation. The nomination is part of Trump's intensified immigration policies, which have faced criticism for civil rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Saturday That He Will Nominate Lance Schroyer As The Next Director Of Us Immigration And Customs Enforcement Lance Has Over Years Of Law Enforcement Experience In Oklahoma | Updated: 28-06-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 01:51 IST
Trump Nominates Lance Schroyer for ICE Director Amid Immigration Controversies
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In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his choice of Lance Schroyer for the director position at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday. Schroyer, possessing an extensive law enforcement background with 29 years in Oklahoma, is Trump's nomination, awaiting approval from the Senate.

Schroyer’s nomination comes amid intensified efforts to tackle immigration issues, a hallmark of Trump’s presidency. The ICE, central to Trump's enforcement policies, has been criticized by rights groups citing breaches of civil liberties and the creation of unsafe conditions for ethnic minorities.

Deportations and detentions by ICE have drawn nationwide scrutiny, especially following the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens and the noted increase in deaths in immigration detention. As Schroyer steps forward, Trump justifies his policies as necessary for reducing illegal immigration and bolstering national security.

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