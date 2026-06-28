Record-Breaking World Cup, Celebrity Nuptials, and Golden Age Farewells: This Week in Entertainment

The 2026 World Cup has set a new benchmark by shattering attendance records, surpassing the 1994 milestone with over 3.6 million spectators. This announcement came amid Germany's match against Ecuador, eliciting ecstatic applause from fans as the new attendance figure was displayed on screens throughout the venue.

In cinema, Olivia Wilde takes the directorial helm and stars in 'The Invite,' an American comedy film that explores the complexities of modern relationships in a dinner party setting. Released in the U.S., the film is rooted in a Spanish narrative, 'The People Upstairs,' offering a humorous take on marital chaos.

This week's entertainment world also mourns the loss of Ann Blyth, a 1940s-50s film icon renowned for her performance in 'Mildred Pierce.' Blyth, aged 98, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of diverse roles during Hollywood's Golden Era. Meanwhile, Mandopop idol Jolin Tsai was honored with the best album award at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, underscoring Taiwan's influential music scene. The U.S. DOJ has seized 400 domains involved in illegal World Cup streaming, spotlighting ongoing efforts to curtail digital piracy. Hints of a celebrity wedding have emerged, with reports suggesting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's imminent nuptials in New York City.