Hezbollah Militants Neutralized in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it successfully neutralized Hezbollah militants equipped with rocket-propelled grenades in southern Lebanon. The operation included targeting a structure used by the militants and dismantling a threatening rocket launcher in the Nabatieh area to safeguard Israeli soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Israeli Military Said On Sunday It Killed Hezbollah Militants Armed With Rocketpropelled Grenades And Struck A Rocket Launcher In The Nabatieh Area Of Southern Lebanon To Remove Threats To Its Soldiers The Israeli Military Said It Struck The Structure From Which The Militants Operated And Dismantled A Rocket Launcher That Posed A Threat | Updated: 28-06-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 09:44 IST
Hezbollah Militants Neutralized in Southern Lebanon

In a decisive operation, the Israeli military reported on Sunday the elimination of Hezbollah militants who were equipped with rocket-propelled grenades in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli forces struck a structure in the Nabatieh area, identified as the militants' base of operations, and effectively dismantled a rocket launcher deemed a significant threat to Israeli soldiers in the region.

This strategic move is part of ongoing efforts to neutralize potential risks emanating from Hezbollah militants operating near the Israeli border.

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