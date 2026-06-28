Hezbollah Militants Neutralized in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it successfully neutralized Hezbollah militants equipped with rocket-propelled grenades in southern Lebanon. The operation included targeting a structure used by the militants and dismantling a threatening rocket launcher in the Nabatieh area to safeguard Israeli soldiers.
In a decisive operation, the Israeli military reported on Sunday the elimination of Hezbollah militants who were equipped with rocket-propelled grenades in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli forces struck a structure in the Nabatieh area, identified as the militants' base of operations, and effectively dismantled a rocket launcher deemed a significant threat to Israeli soldiers in the region.
This strategic move is part of ongoing efforts to neutralize potential risks emanating from Hezbollah militants operating near the Israeli border.
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