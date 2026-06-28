Hezbollah Militants Neutralized in Southern Lebanon

Israeli Military Said On Sunday It Killed Hezbollah Militants Armed With Rocketpropelled Grenades And Struck A Rocket Launcher In The Nabatieh Area Of Southern Lebanon To Remove Threats To Its Soldiers The Israeli Military Said It Struck The Structure From Which The Militants Operated And Dismantled A Rocket Launcher That Posed A Threat

In a decisive operation, the Israeli military reported on Sunday the elimination of Hezbollah militants who were equipped with rocket-propelled grenades in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli forces struck a structure in the Nabatieh area, identified as the militants' base of operations, and effectively dismantled a rocket launcher deemed a significant threat to Israeli soldiers in the region.

This strategic move is part of ongoing efforts to neutralize potential risks emanating from Hezbollah militants operating near the Israeli border.