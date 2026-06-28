Lebanese President Aoun Urges U.S. Support on Framework Agreement with Israel
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on U.S. President Donald Trump to assist in preventing breaches of a framework agreement with Israel. Aoun emphasized the importance of U.S. pressure on Israel to honor commitments, including withdrawal from occupied areas in southern Lebanon. Aoun affirmed Lebanon's dedication to the agreement.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump seeking American support to prevent violations of a framework agreement with Israel.
During a phone conversation, Aoun stressed the necessity for the U.S. to influence Israel to adhere to the agreement, particularly to withdraw from occupied territories in southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese presidency conveyed that Aoun assured Trump of Lebanon's commitment to executing the terms of the agreement responsibly.
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