Tragic Tale in Pattaya: Justice Sought for Teen Victim

A 17-year-old Thai girl's murder in Pattaya has led to the arrest of Australian Simon Peter Carman. The victim's family is grieving and seeking justice, urging for the harshest penalties. The suspect faces several charges, and Thai police are piecing together the events through CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Family Of A Yearold Thai Girl Whose Body Was Found In A Suitcase In Pattaya Said They Were Devastated By Her Death | Updated: 28-06-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 13:52 IST
Tragic Tale in Pattaya: Justice Sought for Teen Victim
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The Thai community is reeling after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Pattaya, with an Australian national identified as Simon Peter Carman, charged in connection to her tragic death.

Thai police detained Carman at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport as he attempted to return to Australia. CCTV footage allegedly portrays him entering a condominium with the victim and leaving alone with a suitcase. Authorities believe he subsequently transported her body on a motorcycle.

The victim's father and stepmother are demanding severe justice. As the legal process begins, they have publicly expressed their devastation and desire for the harshest available punishment against Carman, who is expected to face court proceedings soon.

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