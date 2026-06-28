Portugal's Stalemate: A Sour Finish with Lessons for the World Cup

Portugals Fizzing Stalemate With Colombia On Saturday Sent Both Sides Into The World Cup Last But Left Cristiano Ronaldos Team Nursing A Sour Runnersup Finish In Group K The Match At Miami Stadium Had Everything Except A Goal

In a thrilling World Cup encounter, Portugal and Colombia ended in a 0-0 draw, securing both teams a spot in the last 32 but leaving Portugal as runners-up in Group K.

Despite being favorites, Portugal faces an arduous path with Croatia up next, followed potentially by Spain. Criticism loomed large in national newspapers, highlighting the team's lack of creativity and energy.

Former international Ricardo Quaresma remarked on the team's lack of joy and willingness to take risks. Portugal must rejuvenate quickly ahead of their knockout clash with Croatia in Toronto.