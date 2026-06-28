Europe Swelters: Extreme Heatwave Grips the Continent

Temperatures Hit Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit In Parts Of Europe On Sunday As Storms Moved Into Other Areas

Europe is grappling with a severe heatwave that pushed temperatures to an alarming 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, causing widespread disruption across multiple sectors. France alone reported 1,000 excess deaths, many involving elderly individuals, as a result of the relentless heat.

The World Health Organization has highlighted how climate change is transforming such extreme weather from rare occurrences to nearly annual challenges. As the heatwave advanced, regions like Germany, Austria, and Poland saw record numbers, with subsequent storms causing further chaos, disrupting transportation and power networks. Local media cited that many citizens stayed indoors to avoid the exceptional heat.

This climate crisis has also strained Europe's rivers, affecting everything from nuclear plant operations in Hungary to agriculture along Italy's Po River. Meanwhile, thunderstorms offer reprieve for now, but scientists warn of extended consequences as the heatwave shifts toward Central Europe and the Balkans.