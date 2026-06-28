Argentina's World Cup Journey: A Mix of Triumph and Challenge
After a successful group stage, Argentina faces a challenging match against Cape Verde in the round of 32. Despite being the tournament's defending champions and leading Group J, players and coach Scaloni caution against underestimating their opponents. Debut performances and returning players add dynamic elements to Argentina's campaign.
Argentina, fresh from dominating their group stage, now shifts focus to a challenging face-off against Cape Verde in the round of 32. Despite a near-perfect campaign, Coach Scaloni emphasizes Cape Verde's potential to challenge their progress, reinforcing the need for preparedness.
Dominating Group J, Argentina triumphed over Jordan (3-1), Algeria (3-0), and Austria (2-0), propelled by Messi’s six goals. Meanwhile, debutant Cape Verde impressed with a draw against Spain and Uruguay, proving their capability to disrupt Argentina's journey.
Scaloni and players like Giuliano Simeone and Leandro Paredes maintain a cautious tone, stressing the importance of readiness despite avoiding former world champions until possible semi-finals. The inclusion of players like Giovani Lo Celso, marking significant personal achievements, adds depth to Argentina's lineup.