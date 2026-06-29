Ramaphosa Urges Peaceful Protests Ahead of Immigration Marches

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully and responsibly ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations against undocumented immigration. In his weekly newsletter on Monday, the President acknowledged that many South Africans have genuine concerns about illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services and criminal networks exploiting the country's immigration system. He said these concerns deserve attention but stressed that they must be addressed within the framework of the Constitution and the rule of law. Ramaphosa added that Tuesday should remain a normal working day, with citizens free to carry on with their daily activities.

Government promises reforms while rejecting vigilantism

The President said the government recognises the need for substantial reforms to South Africa's immigration system and is already taking steps to strengthen border management, improve the integrity of asylum and visa processes, increase enforcement against undocumented immigration and tackle corruption that has weakened immigration controls. He emphasised that only authorised law enforcement officials have the power to enforce immigration laws and request identification documents. He warned that private citizens have no legal authority to stop people, demand proof of nationality or take immigration enforcement into their own hands.

Ramaphosa said such actions amount to vigilantism and undermine the country's constitutional order. He also reminded South Africans of the country's painful history under the pass laws, saying similar practices must never be allowed to return.

Constitutional rights must be balanced with responsibility

While reaffirming the constitutional right to protest, the President said this freedom does not extend to violence, intimidation, vandalism or hate speech. He warned that anyone involved in criminal acts during the demonstrations would be held accountable under the law.

Ramaphosa also noted that many foreign nationals living in South Africa are in the country legally, contributing to the economy, studying, raising families and building businesses. He said they are entitled to the same constitutional protections as every other person living in the country.

The President welcomed commitments from some protest organisers to ensure peaceful demonstrations and also acknowledged the support of traditional leaders, religious organisations, business, labour and civil society groups that have called for tolerance and respect for the rule of law. He concluded by urging South Africans to choose dialogue over confrontation, justice over vengeance and unity over division, saying the country has repeatedly overcome difficult challenges by respecting both the Constitution and the rule of law.