Bafana Bafana Exit World Cup After Historic Campaign

South Africa's FIFA World Cup journey came to an end on Sunday after Bafana Bafana suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada in the Last 32 at Los Angeles Stadium. A stoppage-time goal from Canada's Stephen Eustáquio secured victory for the hosts and ended South Africa's impressive campaign. Despite the loss, the team's performance has been widely praised after reaching the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in the nation's history.

SAFA hails team's landmark achievement

South African Football Association (SAFA) President Dr Danny Jordaan congratulated the players and coaching staff for their historic performance, saying the squad had given the country plenty to celebrate. He said qualifying for the second round after defeating South Korea 1-0 in the final group-stage match in Monterrey was a milestone that would serve as a foundation for future success. Jordaan added that while the defeat was disappointing, the team should return home with pride after achieving something no previous South African side had accomplished at the FIFA World Cup. Canada's late winner means the tournament co-hosts will now face either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Last 16.

Coach Broos proud despite late heartbreak

Head coach Hugo Broos admitted the result was difficult to accept, especially after the team's determined performance throughout the tournament. He said the players had hoped to extend their run further and reaching the third round would have been an extraordinary achievement.

Broos said there was no reason for the squad to feel discouraged because they had delivered an outstanding campaign and represented South Africa with distinction. He expressed pride in his players and said the experience gained at the World Cup would help the team continue building towards future international competitions. South Africa's breakthrough run to the knockout stage marks a significant step forward for the national team. It provides renewed optimism for Bafana Bafana's future on the global stage.