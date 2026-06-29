Stock Futures Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Talks and AI Spending Caution

U.S. stock futures jumped as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran eased oil prices. While European stocks stagnated, tech shares gained traction. The potential for a diplomatic resolution in the Middle East encouraged investor optimism, while the AI investment surge faced scrutiny from financial groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stock Futures Rallied On Monday After The Us And Iran Agreed To Halt Recent Hostilities And Renew Talks | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:27 IST
Stock Futures Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Talks and AI Spending Caution
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U.S. stock futures rose significantly on Monday following the agreement between the U.S. and Iran to cease hostilities and initiate new talks, leading to a decrease in oil prices that had previously spiked due to their renewed confrontations.

While European stocks showed little change, technology stocks outperformed on both sides of the Atlantic after last week's concerns about AI-related spending led to a selloff. Futures for the Nasdaq increased by 1.1%, predicting a recovery for the U.S. index which had fallen over 4% the previous week.

The easing of tensions in the Middle East came after several reciprocal attacks began when an Iranian projectile struck a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the Bank for International Settlements voiced concerns about the AI investment surge, considering potential overinvestment. Inflation worries continue, prompting increased speculation on rate hikes by central banks.

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