When Late Venezuelan Leader Hugo Chvez Built This Coastal Housing Development Bearing His Name As Part Of His Socialist Revolution

Once a symbol of social progress, the housing project named after late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez now faces scrutiny after recent earthquakes demolished parts of it. Experts attribute the devastation to neglect and inadequate enforcement of building codes, urging the government to urgently audit similar facilities.

Residents of the 1,100-unit complex, known locally as 'Los Cocos', were left to search for the missing. Ingenious locals joined forces with foreign rescue teams to sift through debris, uncovering tragic stories of loss. Despite the outcry, no official assessments have begun, leaving engineers frustrated.

According to civil engineering experts, Venezuela's lax adherence to construction codes, exacerbated by the area's unstable soil, signals potential risks for other developments. Calls for governmental action continue to mount as interim President Delcy Rodriguez establishes a commission but delays evaluations.