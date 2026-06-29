Deadly Strikes: Russian Missile Attacks on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile and drone attacks in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, resulted in at least eight deaths and scores of injuries. The strikes targeted a business in Dnipro and a passenger minibus in Zaporizhzhia. This ongoing conflict emphasizes the need for European anti-ballistic defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Missile And Drone Attacks In The Cities Of Dnipro And Zaporizhzhia In Southeastern Ukraine Killed Eight People And Wounded Dozens | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:27 IST
Deadly Strikes: Russian Missile Attacks on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia
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In a devastating escalation of hostilities, Russian missile and drone attacks ravaged the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities reported that the assaults resulted in the deaths of at least eight civilians and left scores injured.

Dnipro bore the brunt of the missile strike, which targeted a private business, leaving five dead and 29 wounded, as confirmed by regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the critical need for Europe to bolster its anti-ballistic defense capabilities in response.

A separate drone attack in Zaporizhzhia targeted a passenger minibus, claiming the lives of three and injuring seven, including a young boy. The relentless attacks underscore the ongoing toll of Moscow's war in Ukraine, which has entered its fifth year and continues to claim civilian lives.

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