New Delhi's Bold Cash Incentive for Electric Vehicle Adoption

New Delhi's government has announced a financial incentive for car owners to scrap old vehicles in favor of electric alternatives, targeting the city's severe air pollution. The initiative aims to tackle winter air quality problems exacerbated by emissions and particulates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indias Capital New Delhi Will Offer A Cash Incentive Of Over | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:26 IST
New Delhi's Bold Cash Incentive for Electric Vehicle Adoption
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In an effort to combat escalating air pollution, New Delhi's government has launched a notable scheme offering car owners a cash incentive exceeding $1,000 to discard aging vehicles and switch to electric models.

The capital's initiative comes in response to heightened concerns about air quality, particularly during winter months when emissions are trapped by dense air.

This policy is part of broader efforts to address pollution sources like agricultural burning, vehicle emissions, and construction dust, which contribute to New Delhi's notorious ranking as one of the most polluted cities globally.

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