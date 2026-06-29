Charges Against Mangione Create Controversy Over Healthcare Frustration

Luigi Mangione, the 28-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will attend a federal court hearing on Monday. This follows the dismissal of murder and weapons charges on technical grounds, only for him to face federal stalking charges instead.

Public officials condemned the shooting, which underscores the growing frustration among Americans over healthcare costs. Mangione has maintained his not guilty plea as critics support him, raising funds and showing solidarity during court appearances.

Despite the dismissal that ruled out the death penalty in federal proceedings, Mangione still faces a state-level murder trial. The case, prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is set for September. Mangione remains in custody, awaiting jury selection and other procedural steps.