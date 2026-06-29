Tragedy in Pattaya: A Deadly Encounter Turns Fatal
A 17-year-old Thai girl was found dead in Pattaya, having been strangled and placed in a suitcase by Australian Simon Peter Carman. Meeting at a beachfront, they returned to his apartment. Carman was later detained at the airport. The case highlights ongoing concerns about exploitation in the area.
A young Thai girl was tragically found deceased in Pattaya, after meeting Australian Simon Peter Carman on a beach on Wednesday night and returning to his apartment. Police recovered her body, stuffed inside a suitcase, near a railway track.
Carman was arrested as he attempted to leave Thailand, now facing charges including intentional murder and the abduction of a minor. Although he partially confessed to the crime, stating it was accidental, the incident highlights the persistent issue of exploitation in this tourist hotspot.
Authorities, acting on a missing person report, utilized CCTV footage to trace the events leading to the crime, and continue to gather evidence. The girl's family is devastated, amid ongoing investigations.