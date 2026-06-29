Tragedy in Pattaya: A Deadly Encounter Turns Fatal

A 17-year-old Thai girl was found dead in Pattaya, having been strangled and placed in a suitcase by Australian Simon Peter Carman. Meeting at a beachfront, they returned to his apartment. Carman was later detained at the airport. The case highlights ongoing concerns about exploitation in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Yearold Thai Girl Was On A Lively Strip Of Palmfringed Sand In The Seaside City Of Pattaya On Wednesday Night Where A Friends Said She Met A Foreign Man And Struck Up A Conversation In The Early Hours Of Thursday | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:53 IST
Tragedy in Pattaya: A Deadly Encounter Turns Fatal
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A young Thai girl was tragically found deceased in Pattaya, after meeting Australian Simon Peter Carman on a beach on Wednesday night and returning to his apartment. Police recovered her body, stuffed inside a suitcase, near a railway track.

Carman was arrested as he attempted to leave Thailand, now facing charges including intentional murder and the abduction of a minor. Although he partially confessed to the crime, stating it was accidental, the incident highlights the persistent issue of exploitation in this tourist hotspot.

Authorities, acting on a missing person report, utilized CCTV footage to trace the events leading to the crime, and continue to gather evidence. The girl's family is devastated, amid ongoing investigations.

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