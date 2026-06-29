Turkey Seeks Unity and Lifting of Restrictions at NATO Summit

Turkey anticipates the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara to focus on alliance unity. President Erdogan calls for lifting restrictions on defense trade and emphasizes Turkey's involvement in European security. The summit aims to address burdens, spending, and increased participation in global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkey Expects Next Months Nato Summit In Ankara To Emphasise Alliance Unity | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:22 IST
Turkey Seeks Unity and Lifting of Restrictions at NATO Summit
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Turkey is positioning itself at the forefront of the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, with President Tayyip Erdogan emphasizing the need for alliance unity and the removal of defense trade restrictions.

The summit, scheduled for July 7-8, will host 32 NATO leaders, alongside Gulf and Asia-Pacific partners, amid ongoing tensions over burden-sharing, defense spending, and the lack of allied involvement in recent geopolitical conflicts.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of balanced contributions and Turkey's role in European defense, urging allies to support its long-standing fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party and to recognize its invaluable contributions to European security.

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