Gadkari Reviews Highway Projects in Jharkhand and Uttarakhand

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has reviewed the progress, quality and maintenance of National Highway projects covering more than 7,200 kilometres across Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, directing officials and contractors to speed up execution while maintaining the highest construction standards. The review meetings were held in New Delhi and focused on improving road quality, strengthening monitoring systems and preparing highway infrastructure for the upcoming monsoon season.

The meetings covered 3,245 kilometres of National Highways in Jharkhand and 4,026 kilometres in Uttarakhand. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and project contractors, also participated in the discussions.

Reviews Based on Public Feedback

The highway reviews were undertaken after the Ministry received feedback through media reports and social media platforms regarding the condition and progress of various National Highway projects. The exercise reflects the government's effort to closely monitor ongoing infrastructure works and respond to concerns raised by road users.

During the meetings, Gadkari assessed the quality of construction, maintenance practices and overall progress of projects across both states. He stressed that highway development must not only focus on completing projects on time but also ensure that roads deliver safe, durable and comfortable travel for commuters over the long term.

The Minister directed all agencies involved in highway construction and maintenance to improve coordination and ensure that issues identified during inspections or through public feedback are addressed without unnecessary delays.

Focus on Quality and Faster Execution

Gadkari emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest quality standards in every stage of highway construction and maintenance. He encouraged wider adoption of modern construction technologies that improve durability, efficiency and sustainability while reducing future maintenance requirements.

Officials and contractors were instructed to accelerate work on projects currently under execution and strengthen quality monitoring mechanisms throughout the construction process. The Minister also highlighted the need to improve riding quality across key highway corridors so that motorists experience smoother and safer journeys.

He said that consistent monitoring, better engineering practices and timely maintenance are essential for creating road infrastructure that can support growing traffic demands while contributing to regional economic development and improved connectivity.

Monsoon Preparedness Given High Priority

With the monsoon season approaching, Gadkari directed officials to strengthen preparedness measures across highway networks in both states. He called for comprehensive drainage management to prevent waterlogging, effective slope protection in vulnerable areas and preventive maintenance to reduce the risk of weather-related damage.

The Minister also instructed project authorities to establish robust quick-response mechanisms capable of addressing emergencies and restoring traffic movement quickly if disruptions occur during heavy rainfall. Such preparations, he said, are particularly important in states like Uttarakhand, where hilly terrain and intense rainfall can create additional challenges for highway operations.

Gadkari underlined that timely intervention and coordinated action among all stakeholders are critical for ensuring commuter safety, minimising travel disruptions and improving the long-term resilience of National Highway infrastructure.

The review meetings reaffirmed the government's focus on maintaining high-quality road infrastructure while ensuring that highway projects are completed efficiently and remain capable of providing safe and reliable connectivity for people and businesses across Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and the wider national highway network.