Not All Canadian Heroes Wear Skates Canada Has Produced A Long List Of Sporting Memories

Not all Canadian heroes don skates. In a stunning turnaround, Canada secured its first-ever World Cup knockout victory in men's soccer with a 1-0 win over South Africa, thanks to Stephen Eustaquio's last-minute goal. The historic match captured the world's attention as Canada co-hosted the event.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and other figures celebrated the triumph as a new chapter in Canada’s sporting legacy, usually dominated by ice hockey. Despite missing star player Alphonso Davies for most of the game, Canada rose to the occasion under coach Jesse Marsch’s leadership.

The victory shines a light on Canada's growing soccer culture, inspiring the nation and promising a brighter future for the sport in a country where ice hockey has long been king.