Supreme Court Upholds Mail-In Ballot Grace Period in Major Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court validated state laws permitting mail-in ballots arriving post-Election Day to be counted, rejecting a Republican challenge to Mississippi's five-day grace period. The court's decision ensures adherence to postmark rules, facilitating voting opportunities, especially for groups like senior citizens and overseas voters while facing opposition for alleged security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Backed On Monday State Laws That Allow Mailin Ballots Received After Election Day To Be Counted | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:04 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Mail-In Ballot Grace Period in Major Decision

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld state laws that allow mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be counted, striking down a Republican-led challenge to Mississippi's five-day grace period.

This 5-4 decision reversed a lower court's ruling, ensuring voters who comply with mail-in ballot deadlines are not disenfranchised due to delivery delays. The decision, penned by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, unites Chief Justice John Roberts and three liberal justices in favor of the law.

The ruling comes amid ongoing partisan battles over mail-in voting practices, with former President Trump and fellow Republicans challenging the security of such ballots despite rare evidence of fraud. This decision highlights the tension between ensuring accessible voting and allegations of potential voter fraud.

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