India Condemns Pakistan's Air Strikes on Afghan Soil Amid Rising Tensions

India issued a strong condemnation on Monday following Pakistani air strikes on Afghan territory that led to civilian casualties, including women and children. Labeling the action as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated this acts as a threat to regional peace and stability.

The official statement from MEA described the strikes as part of Pakistan's continued pattern of reckless behavior, accusing Islamabad of using such actions to divert attention from its domestic issues. India expressed its deepest sympathies to the Afghan families affected by the tragedy and wished for quick recovery for the injured.

Further details from the Taliban-led Afghan government's deputy spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, noted the air strikes resulted in the deaths of 36 civilians and injuries to 163 more, including damage to residential homes. Pakistan confirmed the military operation, with its Information Minister stating that it was a strategic action by their security forces.