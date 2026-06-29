National Workshop Maps Future of Tiger Recovery in India

India's wildlife experts, forest officials and conservation leaders gathered in Alwar, Rajasthan, to discuss the next phase of tiger conservation, with a strong focus on restoring tiger populations in reserves where numbers remain low. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the National Workshop on "Tiger Re-introduction: Opportunities & Challenges", bringing together experts from across the country to develop a scientific roadmap for strengthening tiger recovery programmes.

The workshop was attended by Rajasthan Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma, Director General of Forests and Special Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sushil Kumar Awasthi, International Big Cat Alliance Director General S.P. Yadav, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Member Secretary Sanjay Kumar, along with Chief Wildlife Wardens, Field Directors and wildlife scientists from several states.

Experts Discuss Scientific Strategies for Tiger Recovery

The workshop brought together 12 Chief Wildlife Wardens and 18 Field Directors representing tiger reserves across India to examine scientific and ecological approaches for tiger reintroduction, supplementation and recovery in landscapes where tiger populations remain below their potential.

Technical sessions focused on active management of tiger populations, habitat restoration, prey augmentation and improving landscape connectivity to support long-term conservation. Participants also reviewed experiences from existing tiger recovery projects as well as India's cheetah reintroduction programme to identify strategies that could strengthen future wildlife restoration efforts.

Scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) presented a scientific framework titled "Road Map for Stocking Tiger-deficient Areas: Framework for Active Management of Tiger Reserves in India." The presentation outlined methods for identifying suitable habitats, restoring ecological balance and supporting the gradual recovery of tiger populations in selected reserves.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of increasing prey populations through in-situ conservation measures and the translocation of species such as gaur and barasingha, which provide a stable food base for recovering tiger populations.

Tiger Reserves Share Lessons from Conservation Successes

Forest officials from several tiger reserves shared practical experiences from ongoing and completed tiger reintroduction and recovery programmes. Presentations covered conservation work undertaken in Sariska, Mukundara Hills, Panna, Veerangana Durgavati, Satkosia, Simlipal, Rajaji, Sahyadri and Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserves.

The case studies highlighted achievements as well as operational challenges encountered during tiger translocations, habitat restoration, post-release monitoring, protection measures, community participation and adaptive management. These experiences provided valuable insights that can guide future conservation projects across the country.

Representatives from tiger reserves with relatively low tiger populations, including Buxa, Achanakmar, Udanti-Sitanadi, Indravati and Palamau, also presented assessments of their preparedness for future recovery programmes. Their presentations focused on habitat conditions, prey availability, protection measures and the steps required before introducing additional tigers into these landscapes.

Based on the workshop's discussions, several tiger reserves were identified for focused recovery interventions that will be implemented by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in partnership with the respective State Forest Departments.

Cheetah Project Offers Valuable Conservation Insights

A special technical session examined Project Cheetah, describing it as the world's first intercontinental large carnivore reintroduction programme. Experts discussed how the experience gained from reintroducing cheetahs into India could support future wildlife recovery efforts involving other species, including tigers.

The workshop concluded with participants visiting Sariska Tiger Reserve, where they observed habitat management practices and conservation measures that have helped restore the reserve's tiger population over the past eighteen years. The field visit provided an opportunity to study successful management techniques that could be adapted for other tiger landscapes across India.

The recommendations emerging from the national workshop are expected to shape future programmes involving tiger reintroduction, supplementation, habitat restoration and prey augmentation. They also reinforce collaboration between the National Tiger Conservation Authority, State Forest Departments, scientific institutions and conservation organisations, strengthening India's long-term commitment to protecting one of its most iconic wildlife species.