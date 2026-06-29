Supreme Dismissal: Trump’s Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Cook Thwarted
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, preserving the central bank's independence. This decision emphasizes the Fed's autonomy in setting policies without political influence. The ruling also reflects ongoing tensions regarding presidential powers and agency independence.
In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position. The court's ruling underscores the Federal Reserve's critical independence from political influence.
The narrow 5-4 decision saw Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and a pair of conservative justices join with the court’s liberals, highlighting the contentious nature of the attempt. Trump had sought Cook’s dismissal over unsubstantiated allegations of mortgage fraud.
The ruling reaffirms the legal protections surrounding Federal Reserve governors, who serve staggered 14-year terms and can only be removed 'for cause.' This verdict also signals broader implications for presidential power over federal agencies.