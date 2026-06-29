Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Bid in $5 Million Carroll Verdict
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal to overturn a $5 million jury verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual abuse and defamation. Trump's argument regarding alleged unfair trial conditions was rejected, affirming the jury's decision.
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal to reverse a $5 million jury verdict favoring E. Jean Carroll. The jury had found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against the former advice columnist.
Trump's legal team argued that the trial was unjust, claiming that the judge allowed jurors to hear evidence of alleged past sexual misconduct, which they deemed impermissible. The Supreme Court, however, refused to entertain these arguments, supporting the jury's original decision.
Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, stating it confirms the jury's unanimous verdict. Trump's persistent appeals have been unsuccessful, leading to ongoing accountability for his actions despite his claims of 'fake' charges and political weaponization.
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