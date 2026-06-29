Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Bid in $5 Million Carroll Verdict

The Us Supreme Court Declined On Monday To Hear President Donald Trumps Bid To Overturn A Million Verdict In Favor Of E Jean Carroll In A Case In Which A Jury Found Him Liable For Sexually Abusing The Former Magazine Columnist And Then Defaming Her The Justices Turned Away Trumps Appeal After A Lower Court Upheld The Jury Verdict And Rejected Trumps Arguments That The Trial Was Unfair Because The Judge Impermissibly Let Jurors Hear Evidence Of His Alleged Past Sexual Misconduct Trump Has Been Battling Carroll

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal to reverse a $5 million jury verdict favoring E. Jean Carroll. The jury had found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against the former advice columnist.

Trump's legal team argued that the trial was unjust, claiming that the judge allowed jurors to hear evidence of alleged past sexual misconduct, which they deemed impermissible. The Supreme Court, however, refused to entertain these arguments, supporting the jury's original decision.

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, stating it confirms the jury's unanimous verdict. Trump's persistent appeals have been unsuccessful, leading to ongoing accountability for his actions despite his claims of 'fake' charges and political weaponization.