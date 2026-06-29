Resolution Reached: End of NHS Pay Dispute for Resident Doctors

Resident Doctors In England Have Voted To Accept The Governments Latest Pay And Job Offer

In a crucial development, resident doctors in England have ratified the government's latest pay and job proposal, effectively ending a prolonged industrial dispute that had disrupted the National Health Service operations.

The British Medical Association (BMA) revealed that 53% of eligible members endorsed the government's package in a referendum. The decision came after suspending strike action earlier in the month, with 32,932 doctors participating in the vote.

The agreement marks the conclusion of disputes starting in 2023, resulting in numerous industrial actions. The government has agreed to a 3.5% pay increase for 2026/27, with an average pay rise of 6.6% by 2027, alongside training and career progression reforms, addressing key concerns about pay cuts and job shortages.