Resolution Reached: End of NHS Pay Dispute for Resident Doctors

Resident doctors in England have voted to accept the government's pay and job offer, concluding a long-standing dispute that impacted the NHS. The British Medical Association announced that 53% of members supported the package, effectively halting strike actions and addressing ongoing pay and job issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Resident Doctors In England Have Voted To Accept The Governments Latest Pay And Job Offer | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:18 IST
Resolution Reached: End of NHS Pay Dispute for Resident Doctors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial development, resident doctors in England have ratified the government's latest pay and job proposal, effectively ending a prolonged industrial dispute that had disrupted the National Health Service operations.

The British Medical Association (BMA) revealed that 53% of eligible members endorsed the government's package in a referendum. The decision came after suspending strike action earlier in the month, with 32,932 doctors participating in the vote.

The agreement marks the conclusion of disputes starting in 2023, resulting in numerous industrial actions. The government has agreed to a 3.5% pay increase for 2026/27, with an average pay rise of 6.6% by 2027, alongside training and career progression reforms, addressing key concerns about pay cuts and job shortages.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026