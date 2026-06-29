Escalating Tensions: Afghan Government Condemns Pakistan's Deadly Airstrikes

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has issued a formidable protest to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in Kabul, following airstrikes that reportedly claimed the lives of 36 civilians, including women and children, and injured 163 others in eastern provinces. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs vehemently accused Pakistan of violating Afghan airspace and targeting civilian homes in Kunar, Paktia, and Paktika provinces.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry summoned the Pakistani diplomat to convey its protest, calling the strikes a violation of international law and Afghan sovereignty. The Afghan government further accused Pakistan of repeatedly blaming Afghanistan for its security issues without credible evidence, warning that such actions undermine trust and regional stability.

The Taliban's Deputy Spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, detailed the attacks on social media, citing the destruction of residential homes and heavy casualties. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Information Minister confirmed cross-border operations as tensions soar in the region, particularly following a militant attack on a Pakistani paramilitary headquarters in Karachi.