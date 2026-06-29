Bengal Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code and Safety Bills

West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced plans to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft to the cabinet on July 2, with a state Assembly introduction in August. The government formed a committee under Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to expedite the process. Meanwhile, a new bill targeting anti-social activities was passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:23 IST
Bengal Moves Forward with Uniform Civil Code and Safety Bills
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari revealed that a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be presented to the state cabinet, marking a significant step in the legislative process. The announcement was made during an Assembly session where Adhikari confirmed a cabinet presentation on July 2, with plans to introduce the legislation in the state's August session.

A committee led by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai has been tasked with drafting the UCC Bill, comprising experts from diverse fields. This committee is expected to provide a comprehensive review and submit their report within a month, guiding the proposal's potential impact and implementation.

The move to introduce the UCC arrives alongside the passage of the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026. This legislation aims to enhance the state's ability to counter unlawful activities deemed inadequately addressed by existing laws. The government argues this new framework is essential for protecting citizens and maintaining order amid rising anti-social threats.

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