Centre Launches Online Portal for Notary Public Applications

The Ministry of Law and Justice has introduced a new online system that allows eligible advocates and legal practitioners to apply digitally for appointment as Notary Public. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal launched the Fresh Application Module on the existing Notary Portal, making the application process more transparent, efficient and accessible.

Developed by the Department of Legal Affairs in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the new module is expected to simplify the appointment process under the Notaries Act, 1952 and the Notaries Rules, 1956. The initiative forms part of the government's broader effort to expand digital governance and reduce reliance on paper-based administrative procedures.

Online System Simplifies Notary Applications

The Fresh Application Module enables eligible legal practitioners and advocates to submit applications through the Notary Portal without the need for manual paperwork. By moving the process online, the government expects to make applications easier to submit while improving transparency and reducing administrative delays.

According to the Ministry, the module has been integrated with the existing Notary Portal, which already provides several digital services related to the appointment and management of notaries. The expanded platform now offers a more comprehensive online system for handling applications from aspiring Notary Public candidates.

The Department of Legal Affairs will open the portal for fresh applications from time to time, depending on vacancies and requirements under the provisions of the Notaries Act and the accompanying rules. Detailed instructions and eligibility guidelines will be made available on the portal whenever applications are invited.

Digital Features Improve Efficiency

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department, said the new module has been designed with automated workflows and a user-friendly interface to ensure applications are processed smoothly and efficiently.

The digital system aims to reduce paperwork while enabling applicants to complete the process through a structured online platform. Automated workflows are expected to improve processing speed, minimise manual intervention and provide a more consistent application experience for legal professionals.

The integration of the new module into the existing portal also allows applicants to access multiple notary-related services from a single platform, strengthening the government's digital legal services infrastructure.

Step Forward in Digital Governance

Addressing the event, Arjun Ram Meghwal said the launch of the Fresh Application Module represents another important milestone in advancing the vision of Digital India through citizen-centric and paperless governance.

He noted that the online platform has been designed to make the application process simpler while improving ease of access for aspiring notaries across the country. By introducing digital workflows, the government seeks to make the appointment process more transparent and efficient while ensuring greater convenience for applicants.

The initiative reflects the Ministry of Law and Justice's continued efforts to modernise public services through technology and improve access to legal administrative processes. As more government services move online, digital platforms such as the Notary Portal are expected to reduce processing time, enhance transparency and provide citizens with faster and more reliable public services.

With the launch of the Fresh Application Module, eligible legal practitioners will now have a streamlined digital pathway to apply for appointment as Notary Public whenever applications are invited, supporting a more efficient and accountable system under India's legal framework.