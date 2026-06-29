Supreme Court Upholds Central Bank Independence Amid Trump's Challenge

The Us Supreme Court Refused On Monday To Let Donald Trump Fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President The Court

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the independence of the Federal Reserve, rejecting an attempt by former President Donald Trump to remove a sitting governor, Lisa Cook. The ruling, passed by a narrow 5-4 margin, marks a significant moment in the judiciary's efforts to uphold statutory protections that shield central bank officials from political interference.

Chief Justice John Roberts emphasized the necessity of procedural protections for officials like Cook, whose removal was attempted by Trump citing baseless mortgage fraud allegations. The court's decision fortifies the principle that the Federal Reserve governors, who serve secured 14-year terms, can only be removed 'for cause.'

This ruling could have broader implications for central banks worldwide, highlighting the importance of maintaining economic policy decisions free from political pressures. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court simultaneously backed Trump’s authority in another case, further illustrating the ongoing tension between presidential powers and agency independence.