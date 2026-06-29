Trump Challenges Federal Reserve's Independence

Us President Donald Trump Said On Monday That His Administration Would Take Action Immediately To Ensure Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Will Not Be Making Decisions Concerning The Welfare Of The Us Trumps Comments Come After The Us Supreme Court Refused To Let Trump Fire Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President

President Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to swiftly act to prevent Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from participating in decisions that affect the welfare of the United States.

The statements by Trump emerged after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his attempt to remove Cook, reinforcing the autonomy of the central bank amidst an unprecedented pushback by the Republican President.

The refusal by the court underscores the judicial branch's commitment to preserving the cherished independence of financial institutions in the country.