Trump Challenges Federal Reserve's Independence
President Donald Trump announced plans to prevent Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from influencing U.S. welfare policies. This follows a Supreme Court decision denying Trump's attempt to dismiss Cook, reaffirming the central bank's independence against the President's challenge.
President Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to swiftly act to prevent Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from participating in decisions that affect the welfare of the United States.
The statements by Trump emerged after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his attempt to remove Cook, reinforcing the autonomy of the central bank amidst an unprecedented pushback by the Republican President.
The refusal by the court underscores the judicial branch's commitment to preserving the cherished independence of financial institutions in the country.
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