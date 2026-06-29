Doctors' Deal: Resolving the NHS Dispute
Resident doctors in England accepted the government's latest pay and job offer, ending a long industrial dispute. The agreement, backed by 53% eligible members, includes a 3.5% pay rise in 2026/27 and a 6.6% increase by 2027, addressing concerns over pay and staffing in the NHS.
The National Health Service (NHS) in England is poised for recovery as resident doctors have accepted a significant pay and job offer from the government, concluding a prolonged industrial dispute. According to their union, a referendum saw 53% support the package, following the suspension of strike action.
The settlement, hailed by Health Minister James Murray, marks a positive step toward stabilizing the healthcare system after months of disruption. Resident doctors will receive a 3.5% pay increase in 2026/27, with salaries set to rise by an average of 6.6% by April 2027, as part of the agreement.
The package aims to rectify issues of pay erosion and staffing shortages, grievances persisting since 2008. The conclusion of this dispute is a crucial milestone in addressing ongoing challenges within the NHS, promising reforms in training and career progression.