Tear Gas and Tension: Senegal's Heated Debate Over Constitutional Reform
Senegal's parliament sees tension as police disperse protesters during debates on a controversial constitutional amendment. Proposed changes aim to bar the president from leading a political party, drawing opposition from civil groups and political parties. The amendment highlights political rifts, notably between President Faye and former ally Sonko.
In a tense session outside Senegal's parliament on Monday, police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against a proposed constitutional amendment.
Critics argue the changes, including one barring a sitting president from also leading a political party, could destabilize the governmental power balance. A coalition supporting President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has urged the immediate withdrawal of this contentious bill.
The ruling Pastef party, led by Speaker Ousmane Sonko, is driving the push for these reforms. The amendment is set to face a referendum following a vote in favor by lawmakers. The political and societal dispute underscores deepening divisions in Senegalese politics.
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