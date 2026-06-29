Tear Gas and Tension: Senegal's Heated Debate Over Constitutional Reform

Senegalese Police Fired Tear Gas On Monday To Disperse Scores Of Protesters Outside Parliament

In a tense session outside Senegal's parliament on Monday, police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against a proposed constitutional amendment.

Critics argue the changes, including one barring a sitting president from also leading a political party, could destabilize the governmental power balance. A coalition supporting President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has urged the immediate withdrawal of this contentious bill.

The ruling Pastef party, led by Speaker Ousmane Sonko, is driving the push for these reforms. The amendment is set to face a referendum following a vote in favor by lawmakers. The political and societal dispute underscores deepening divisions in Senegalese politics.