Supreme Court Expands Presidential Power, Overturning 1935 Precedent

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Donald Trump's firing of an FTC member, overturning a 1935 precedent that protected regulatory agency leaders from presidential removal. This decision, delivered by a conservative majority, challenges the separation of powers principle and marks a significant shift in presidential authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court On Monday Backed Donald Trumps Firing Of A Democratic Federal Trade Commission Member | Updated: 30-06-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 02:18 IST
Supreme Court Expands Presidential Power, Overturning 1935 Precedent
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The U.S. Supreme Court has backed former President Donald Trump's dismissal of a Democratic FTC member, redefining presidential power by overturning a 1935 precedent. This landmark 6-3 decision came from the court's conservative majority, changing the landscape for tenure protections at regulatory agencies.

This ruling strikes down longstanding protections for FTC members, which Congress had implemented to shield them from arbitrary presidential removal. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, argued that these protections unlawfully encroached on executive power, as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

While the decision focused specifically on the FTC, its implications could extend to other independent agencies. Critics like Justice Sonia Sotomayor contend it centralizes power within the presidency, a move echoed by Trump's emphasis on presidential authority. The case reflects ongoing shifts in judicial interpretation of governmental power dynamics.

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