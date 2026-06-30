Keith Sonderling: Nominated for Permanent Labor Secretary

Us President Donald Trump Posted On Truth Social On Monday That He Would Nominate Keith Sonderling

In a significant political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Keith Sonderling as the permanent Labor Secretary. The decision, shared on Trump's favored platform, Truth Social, highlights Sonderling's commitment to impactful results for American workers.

Sonderling took on the acting leader role of the labor department back in April when former Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer stepped down following controversy. With extensive experience in governmental positions, including Trump's first term, Sonderling is seen as a seasoned candidate.

The nomination requires Senate approval. Previously, Sonderling secured a confirmation vote of 53-46 for his deputy position, reflecting divided political support. His confirmation is anticipated to spotlight Senate dynamics once again.