Keith Sonderling: Nominated for Permanent Labor Secretary

President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Keith Sonderling as the permanent U.S. Labor Secretary. Acting in the role since April, Sonderling has held several government positions. His nomination follows his previous confirmation as deputy by a Republican-controlled Senate, facing allegations of misconduct at the department he led.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Posted On Truth Social On Monday That He Would Nominate Keith Sonderling | Updated: 30-06-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 04:44 IST
Keith Sonderling: Nominated for Permanent Labor Secretary

In a significant political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Keith Sonderling as the permanent Labor Secretary. The decision, shared on Trump's favored platform, Truth Social, highlights Sonderling's commitment to impactful results for American workers.

Sonderling took on the acting leader role of the labor department back in April when former Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer stepped down following controversy. With extensive experience in governmental positions, including Trump's first term, Sonderling is seen as a seasoned candidate.

The nomination requires Senate approval. Previously, Sonderling secured a confirmation vote of 53-46 for his deputy position, reflecting divided political support. His confirmation is anticipated to spotlight Senate dynamics once again.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
2
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global
3
Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Global
4
Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake

Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthq...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026