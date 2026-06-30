Frustration Rose Across Venezuela Over A Lack Of Government Help In Areas Struck By Deadly Twin Earthquakes Five Days Ago

Frustration is mounting in Venezuela as the government struggles to respond effectively to the aftermath of two deadly earthquakes that struck five days ago, claiming the lives of more than 1,700 individuals. Among the deceased are reportedly 140 people, including children, who had been deported from the United States and were staying in a hotel that was destroyed by the quakes.

The catastrophe has left nearly 200 buildings flattened and hundreds more severely damaged, with over 5,000 sustained injuries. Experts attribute the rising fatality rate to longstanding issues of neglect and inadequate building code enforcement under previous administrations.

In regions like El Junquito, citizens are growing impatient with the lack of governmental presence and action, turning to self-organized support efforts while voicing their grievances to authorities. Political figures like opposition leader Maria Corina Machado face challenges in contributing to relief efforts, highlighting the political complexities intertwined with the humanitarian crisis.